Changi to Kansai: These 10 airports are the most beautiful in the world

As travelers rush to catch their destinations at big terminals and sprawling runways, they often realise how much elegance this territory holds. Today, airports are not just gateways to destinations but marvellous structures telling a rich story of the place they belong to. These world’s most beautiful airports showcase a stunning blend of innovative design, sustainability and cultural expression. The names are backed by Prix Versailles awards and major industry rankings such as Skytrax. While the Prix Versailles list focuses exclusively onarchitectural beauty, Skytrax emphasis passenger experience and amenities.

Here is the list of this year's top 10 biggest airports that will take you on a breathtaking aviation ride.

1. Yantai Penglai International Airport, Yantai, China

This architectural marvel was opened in June 2024 and was designed by Aedasand theShanghaiNew Era Airport Design and Research Institute. The airport ensembles an E-shape, nature-inspired terminal with a glazed dome. The striking use of natural light, interior curves, and wooden motifs that echo the local maritime and Silk Road history, inspired by Yantai's seaside landscape, makes this airport rank at the top of the list.

2. Portland International Airport, Portland, USA

The second name in the list features a vast, undulating local Oregon timber roof and abundant greenery in the Portland International Airport's main terminal. Interior design evokes Oregon’s lush forests, excellent sustainability and immersive, calming passenger experience. Main walkways throughout the terminal are filled with sunlight and greenery.

3. San Francisco International, San Francisco, USA

San Francisco International Airport has an elegant, restorative design with abundant natural light and art installations reflecting Bay Area character. The airport is renowned for sustainable architecture and world-class amenities. The design achieved a 79% reduction in carbon footprint and 59% less energy usage, integrating world’s first accredited museum (SFO) in the airport.

4. Marseille Provence Airport, Marseille, France

Designed by Foster + Partners, the airport blends modern functionality with airy, light-filled spaces, drawing on Mediterranean architectural elements. Marseille Provence Airport is recognized for inculcating local culture and efficient layout. The French beauty provides a serene sightseeing and organised passenger flow in an effortless way.

5. Réunion Island’s Roland Garros Airport

The Réunion Island’s Roland Garros Airport draws inspiration from the island’s famous green canyons that evokes the tropical nature of Réunion with modern, nature-blending structures, capturing the island’s unique spirit. Tucked in the heart of the Indian Ocean, the airport houses a central “canyon” that acts as a thermal chimney to enable natural ventilation.

6. Kansai International Airport, Osaka, Japan

Osaka's Kansai International Airport was built by renowned architect Renzo Piano. Redesigned for Expo 2025, the terminal incorporates natural materials, pleasing brown hues and advanced crowd-flow systems, highlighting Japanese design sensibilities. The airport also exemplifies the high-tech movement of the late 20th century and advanced environmental engineering.

7. Singapore Changi Airport

SingaporeChangi Airport is famous for its Jewel dome with the world’s largest indoor waterfall and gardens. A destination on its own with attractions, shopping, wellness and art installations. It is one of the busiest passenger hubs for Southeast Asia.

8. Istanbul Airport, Istanbul, Turkey

Istanbul Airport (IST) has a distinctive tulip-shaped control tower. The single terminal structure offers massive, ultra-modern infrastructure with soaring ceilings, spacious interiors and expanding global connectivity. The airport is praised for its scale and Turkish cultural motifs to create a memorable and efficient passenger experience.

9. Hamad International Airport, Doha, Qatar

Established in the capital city of Qatar, the airport has been described as the most architecturally significant terminal complex in the world. Hamad International Airport is renowned for cutting-edge design, outstanding luxury and public art. The airport incorporates lush indoor gardens such as The Orchard,featuring abundant daylight and high hospitality.

10. Seoul Incheon International Airport, South Korea