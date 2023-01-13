THERE is everyone: US dismisses majority UFO sightings as ordinary

The United States Director of National Intelligence (DNI) has dismissed more than half of 'UFO' sightings as they've been found to have ordinary explanations. This has ruled out any extra-terrestrial origin. The office of the DNI released a report on these examinations on Thursday (January 12). It mentions analysis of 366 incidents of 'Unknown Aerial Phenomena' (UAP) sighted or reported since the last report on such analysis of cases in the year 2021.

The report says that out of 366 incidents, 26 were drones, 163 were balloons and six were airborne clutter, like birds or trash. The report notes that 171 incidents remain unexplained.

Search for alien life has been a preoccupation of humankind for centuries. This has not only sparked serious scientific research and studies but also a frenzy in popular culture to scan the skies to attribute any unexplained object to an alien craft visiting Earth.

Official reports like the one released by the Director of National Intelligence are often aimed at quelling fears of doom and unnecessary speculation, but unexplained cases mentioned in these reports give rise to a fresh crop of conspiracy theories.

Office of the DNI has said in its latest report that a portion of 171 unexplained cases “demonstrate unusual flight characteristics” and a further analysis will be carried out. However, the report does not mention the exact number of how many such cases have been found.

In the age of drone warfare, it is becoming increasingly important to keep eye on unidentified crafts as it may be an espionage attempt by a rival country. For everything else, there's always a scary theory predicting the end of the Earth as we know it.

Legendary scientist Enrico Fermi had famously asked "Where is everyone?" in relation to his amazement at why aliens haven't visited Earth yet. The current report perhaps, gives, atleast for now, a chance to those against conspiracy theories to say, "There is everyone"

A (human) drone does not an alien craft make.

