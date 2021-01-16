The world focuses on coronavirus, China busy with cover-up

In August, there were pool parties happening in Wuhan in China, the epicentre of coronavirus pandemic.

The images went viral as thousands of people partied at a water park in Wuhan.

At a time when the world was struggling with Wuhan's most famous export, more viral celebrations followed in China.

In October, China marked its national day to celebrate the formation of the People's Republic of China

It was a rather grand event with flags and salutes at the Tiananmen Square

After this, there was the end to the blighted year, 2020 and again China partied hard.

Elsewhere, the virus was mutating into a more dangerous version and in China, there were grand new year celebrations.

Another big party was held at Wuhan with people without wearing masks and not maintaining social distancing.

Chinese President Xi Jinping made the most of the opportunity as he declared China's victory over Covid-19.

When the world was battling the deadly virus, when there was no Covid-19 vaccine available, when the concerns were rising over new strain, China was celebrating.

And then China was hit by karma as they say what goes around comes around.

This, however, was not karma, but a pure cover-up and handiwork of China's propaganda machine.

It seized the narrative surrounding the pandemic and reframed China's failures as successes.

China tried to mislead the world with these celebrations.

On January 14, close to 1,000 patients are being treated in the country.

Only 144 new infections have been recorded in 24 hours and only 26 patients are in a serious condition.

Still, it needs to build a brand new quarantine centre with 3,000 make-shift units

Research from a hotel

Meanwhile, WHO has begun its research work in Wuhan.

The probe will be carried out by conducting virtual meetings with their Chinese hosts from a hotel.

Reports suggest that the WHO team is in quarantine as two members of the delegation failed their antibody tests.

So, they have no option left but to function from their hotel for the next 14 days, suggesting the investigations will happen online for the next two weeks.

For 12 months., the WHO has dragged its feet and now that it has finally landed in Wuhan, but it can't step out.

This is not a probe, but a cruel joke on all of us.