At least 1,500 Russians came to the grave of Alexei Navalny in Moscow on Sunday, risking reprisals and braving freezing temperatures to pay their respects to the opposition leader on the first anniversary of his death in prison.

Advertisment

Navalny -- Vladimir Putin's main opponent whom Russia has declared "extremist" -- died on February 16, 2024 in Penal Colony Number Three in Kharp, above the Arctic Circle.

AFP saw hundreds come to Navalny's grave at Borisovsky Cemetery, leaving flowers and forming a large queue by mid-afternoon.

Russia has still not fully explained the circumstances of his death -- saying that he died during a walk in the prison yard.

Advertisment

His mother Lyudmila Navalnaya told AFP that she is "doing everything" for there to be an investigation and hopes those responsible will be punished.

"The whole world knows who ordered it," she said, wearing dark sunglasses and holding back tears. "But we want them to know the perpetrators and the enablers."

Navalny's widow Yulia Navalnaya -- living in exile and declared an "extremist" back home -- said her husband "continues to unite people" after his death and called for a "free, peaceful" Russia.

Advertisment

The EU said Putin bore "ultimate responsibility" for Navalny's death and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said: "His courage made a difference and reaches far beyond his death."

Remembrance events were taking place with Russia's exiled opposition movement still plagued by infighting and badly weakened since the loss of its figurehead.

Anybody in Russia who mentions him or his Anti-Corruption Foundation without stating that they have been declared "extremist" is subject to fines, or up to four years in prison for repeated offences.

Moscow has led a huge crackdown on dissent during the Ukraine offensive, which Navalny had denounced from prison.

'Personal protest'

An Orthodox priest read out a prayer by his grave, covered in flowers, with many crying.

Pensioner Ivan said that coming to the grave was like a "little personal protest" for him.

He said he was initially cautious towards Navalny's politics at the start of his career.

"But after his poisoning and when he went to prison and everything awful that happened in these two years until his death, my attitude towards him just became very personal," the 63-year-old said.

Anna, a 30-year-old veterinarian, came to the grave with her two children.

"We remember Alexei, we will never forget," she said, adding she wanted to show her children "the grave of a man who was very dear and important to us."

In Berlin, Navalnaya -- who was not able to be at the burial -- was set to share memories of her husband in the German capital -- where many Russian exiles have settled.

Around 40 people gathered outside the Russian embassy in the city, where temperatures were also below freezing.

Yuri Korolyov, a 32-year-old from Russia's southern Rostov-on-Don city living in Germany, said Navalny "changed my life."

He had handed out leaflets in support of Navalny in Rostov when the politician tried to run for president in 2018 but was barred from the vote.

"I made leaflets at my own expense and handed them out," Korolyov said.

"He's a person who died for his idea."

'Big Brother' warning

Russian pro-Kremlin Telegram channels warned supporters against going to the cemetery in Moscow.

"We give brief advice to those who plan to go there but are not yet sure -- don't go!" said a post shared by pro-Kremlin journalist Dmitry Smirnov and other channels.

The message warns of "Big Brother and his ever-watchful eye", with a photo of a security camera sign at the cemetery gates.

Russia has not fully explained Navalny's death, which came less than a month before a presidential election that extended Putin's more than two-decade rule.

Moscow has branded Navalny's Anti-Corruption Foundation and the regional offices Navalny set up as "extremist organisations".

Participation in an extremist group is punishable by up to six years in prison and many who campaigned in support of Navalny have been jailed or fled the country.

Four independent journalists are currently on trial for "participating in an extremist group", accused of preparing photos and video materials for Navalny's social media channels.

Last month, Russia handed several years in prison to three lawyers who defended Navalny on an extremism charge for passing on his messages from prison, prompting international condemnation.

Navalny was arrested in 2021 after returning to Russia following medical treatment in Germany for poisoning with the Novichok nerve agent.

Disclaimer: This story has been published from a news agency feed with minimal edits to adhere to WION's style guide. The headline may have been changed to better reflect the content of the story or to make it more suitable for WION audience.