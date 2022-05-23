The way he's wired hasn't changed, Ukraine's First Lady on her husband Volodymyr Zelensky

As Russian forces continue their operations, Ukraine's First Lady Olena Zelenska in a joint interview with her husband President Volodymyr Zelensky declared that the president's "point of view hasn’t changed, the way he’s wired hasn’t changed."

Earlier this month, Zelenska had met US First Lady Jill Biden during an unannounced visit. Ukraine's First Lady had fled Kyiv with her children as Putin's forces began their operation on February 24.

"Nobody takes my husband away from me, not even war," Zelenska told the television channel while praising her husband's effort, although she added that "I can’t say that Volodymyr has changed since the start of this war. He was a reliable husband and a reliable man before, and that he remains."

"He lives for his job, we almost don't get to see him," she admitted. Olena said the family hadn't seen Ukraine's president for two and a half months, adding, "We only spoke on the phone".

"Now, we had a few occasions to see each other," and remarked that their current interview allowed her to spend time with her husband.

"A date on TV," she said while thanking the interviewers.

Recounting the night of the invasion when Russian forces began their bombing operations, Zelenska said: "I remember that I woke up from weird sounds from outside as probably everyone did. It was dark almost night and I saw that Volodymyr was not by my side."

"I went to the next room, he was already dressed in a suit but without a tie."

"I asked him: What was going on? and he said: it has started."

"I can't describe the emotions - anxiety, stupor. He told me this and left," she said. "After that we didn't see each other for a long time."

