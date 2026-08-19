/The Verdict: Trump and Netanyahu at odds over West Asia peace strategy ahead of elections

By Shreya Upadhyay

It's easy to start a war, but it's very difficult to end it. This is the story of two friends: Donald Trump and Benjamin Netanyahu. Two leaders. Two elections. One fear—losing elections. One wants to end the war, while the other wants the war to continue. As Trump faces the midterm elections in November and Netanyahu gears up for general elections this October, the two have made a mess out of West Asia.

Ahead of midterms, Donald Trump has been pressing for a peace deal with Iran in which the US should come across as the big winner. On the other hand, Benjamin Netanyahu has continued to push for military escalation because Israel wants a permanent solution, through which the Israeli PM tells his people that he ensured Iran's destruction. In Gaza too, Netanyahu has rejected the Trump-backed peace deal. Because right before elections, Netanyahu cannot afford to look like a leader who compromised or who let America have an upper hand. He also has multiple corruption cases going on against him, and he is doing everything to delay or avoid that.

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Trump’s approach is transactional, blunt, and diplomatically imperfect. He wants wars concluded because they are now draining weaponry, American power, money, and political capital. Netanyahu’s approach is fundamentally different: security through military dominance, with the war ending only after Israel determines that the threat has been eliminated. But what would make Israel feel that the threat has been eliminated? Hamas cannot simply be bombed out of existence. Iran cannot simply be coerced into surrendering.