/The Verdict | 60 days, no peace: Why the US-Iran war is still far from over

The 60-day deadline between US and Iran has ended today without an end to the war. This is not a failure of diplomacy. It's the human will unwilling to see anything beyond big egos. The world doesn't know where the war stands today. Is peace president Trump really arm-twisting Iran? Is Iran still managing to stand up to the United States? And in all this, where is supreme leader Mojtaba Khamenei?

There's honestly confusion and lethargy that the world is feeling now. And we all ought to know, with crystal clear clarity when the world will see, feel and enjoy peace because every country is paying the price for this mindless war. Some through high fuel prices or food insecurity, others by losing their loved ones in the Strait of Hormuz. Donald Trump entered this 60-day period, demanding that Iran de-nuclearises itself. Iran on the other hand, wanted sanctions relief, security guarantees and an end to pressure tactics.

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Now as these 60 days end, Iran suddenly says the Memorandum of Understanding never really held value because the US violated it. So, should the world just sit and pay the price of two sides not willing to go beyond blackmailing? You see, the problem was never simply a lack of talks. The problem was that the two sides entered the talks with fundamentally different definitions of what would be an acceptable outcome.