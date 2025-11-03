/The story behind the title: Halloween capital of the world

Anoka, a small town in Minnesota, holds the unique title of being the Halloween Capital of the World. This distinction is rooted in a history that dates back over a century, transforming Halloween from a night of trouble to one of the most celebrated community festivals in the United States.

Early Halloween Troubles

In the early 1900s, Halloween in many towns, including Anoka, was filled with pranks that often caused damage. Local residents faced problems like soaped windows, tipped-over outhouses, and overturned fences. One unusual incident involved cows roaming freely down the main street and even entering the sheriff’s office and a school building. These Halloween antics caused worries for families and community leaders.

A New Way to Celebrate

In 1920, the leaders of Anoka decided to change how Halloween was observed. Instead of trying to stop young people from misbehaving by banning Halloween, they organised a town-wide celebration. Their aim was to give children and teenagers fun activities, like parades and games, that would distract them from pranks. This plan worked and created a sense of community pride. The town started holding Halloween events every year, turning the night into a fun and safe time for everyone.

Official Recognition as Halloween Capital

A key moment came in 1937 when a 12-year-old local boy named Harold Blair went to the US Congress with a request. He asked for Anoka to be officially named the Halloween Capital of the World. Congress agreed, making it the first town in the country to earn this title. The tradition carried on every year after, except for a break during 1942-43 because of the Second World War.

Modern Celebrations

Today, Anoka’s Halloween season lasts the entire month of October. The town is decorated with pumpkins, banners, and lights, creating a festive atmosphere. Many events take place, attracting visitors from neighbouring cities and states. The famous Grande Day Parade features floats, marching bands, and people in costumes. Another popular event is the Light Up the Night Parade, held in the evening, where the streets glow with colourful Halloween lights.

Other activities include the Grey Ghost Run, a themed fitness event, ghost tours, costume contests, and community dances. Local businesses decorate their shops and sell Halloween-themed items. Money raised during these events supports schools, scholarships, and local charities, showing how the festival benefits the wider community.

A Tradition of Community Spirit