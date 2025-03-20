US President Donald Trump candidly spoke about the "only thing" he liked about former US president Joe Biden, showing his witty humour, while criticising his predecessor.

Advertisment

In an interview with Fox News earlier this week, Trump praised Biden's ability to fall asleep within minutes, while accepting that he could never do that.

'Sleepy Joe' Biden

The US president said that "sleepy Joe Biden" would go to a beach, lay down and sleep within minutes.

Advertisment

“The only thing I admired about sleepy Joe Biden is the following,” Trump told host Laura Ingraham during Tuesday's interview.

Also read: ‘Musk needs to step back’: Tesla backer says CEO must reduce Trump work amid protests, dropping shares

“He’d go to a beach, lay down on a cot – barely able to get his feet through the sand – he’d lay down and within minutes he’s sleeping and have cameras watching,” he added.

Advertisment

Further, Trump admitted that he could never fall asleep like Biden.

"I could never do that,” adding, “I would never be able to sleep like that. That’s the only thing that I think that was wonderful," he said.

However, while humorously praising him, Trump did not forget to criticise him and said, “It was a disaster, this man was a disaster.”

Also read: JFK Files: When JFK Jr called ex-president Joe Biden a 'traitor'. 'Dear Sen. Biden: You are...'

During his 2024 presidential campaign, Trump slammed Biden for going to the "beach all the time" and sleeping while wearing a swimsuit, according to a New York Post report.

“He goes to the beach all the time,” Trump said of Biden during his campaign rally last October. "Somebody told him he looks great in a bathing suit. Typically—typically—an 82-year-old man does not look great in a bathing suit. There may be a couple, but I’m not sure I’ve ever seen it.”

Also read: 'They Spied, They Lied, But They Failed': Trump says Biden turned DOJ into 'Department of Injustice'

Trump's sleep schedule

The US president started discussing his own sleep schedule, saying, "I could never do that. I would never be able to sleep like that."

"That’s the only thing that I think that was wonderful," Trump said, adding “It was a disaster, this man was a disaster.”

He further said that he doesn't sleep much.

According to Dr. Ronny Jackson, Trump's White House physician during his first term, the president just got four to five hours of sleep.

“A lot of people that love what they are doing don’t sleep much, I find. And so far it’s been OK,” Trump told Ingraham. This is not the first time that he has mocked Biden for his ability to quickly fall asleep.

Also read: 'Ridiculous': Trump axes Secret Service detail for Biden's children Hunter Biden and Ashley Biden

(With inputs from agencies)