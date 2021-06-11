The new normal: US offices and events introduce pandemic colour coding

Many physical acts of socialisation like hugs, handshakes, and everything in between have become less pleasant for people as coronavirus restrictions are loosened.

According to the Wall Street Journal, event hosts in the United States are using coloured accessories to help guests indicate their comfort level around a physical touch to foster better respect for people's 'physical touch' boundaries.

Aside from public events, several workplaces have begun to use the red-yellow-green system to better support individuals who work in person.

The red-yellow-green accessories are just one of many pandemic-era gadgets designed to make individuals feel more at ease during face-to-face gatherings.

Other developments include custom-made directive signs that warn people to keep a safe distance from someone.

People visiting the functions and offices are encouraged to wear a new pandemic-era accessory: colourful wristbands or stickers that indicate whether they want others to get physically close to them or stay as far away as possible.

The code is shown on a plastic display sign that looks like a traffic light:

Red denotes 'no touch' with 'no exceptions'

Yellow denotes 'elbow only'

Green means 'Hugs welcome'

(With inputs from agencies)