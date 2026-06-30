/The Mogami-class offer: Japan pitches stealth-frigate co-production under Make in India

Japan has proposed one of its most ambitious defence partnerships with India by offering local production of the Mogami-class stealth frigate under the Make in India programme. According to multiple reports, Tokyo is prepared to share the warship's design and support construction in Indian shipyards, marking a major shift in Japan's defence export policy. While neither government has formally announced an agreement, the proposal has drawn attention because of its potential impact on India's naval modernisation and regional security.

Why the Mogami-class matters

The Mogami-class is among the newest multi-role frigates operated by the Japan Maritime Self-Defence Force. Designed with stealth features, the warship has a reduced radar signature and can carry out anti-submarine warfare, anti-surface operations, mine countermeasures and maritime security missions.

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One of its biggest strengths is automation. Unlike many modern warships that require large crews, the Mogami-class can operate with around 90 personnel, reducing manpower requirements while maintaining advanced combat capability. Reports also say the vessel can exceed 30 knots and carries modern sensors, missiles and sonar systems.

Why Japan's offer is significant

Japan has traditionally maintained strict controls on defence exports. Although Tokyo relaxed some of those restrictions over the past decade, offering the design and possible local production of an advanced frontline warship represents a major step in defence cooperation.

For India, the proposal aligns closely with the Make in India and Atmanirbhar Bharat initiatives, which aim to increase domestic defence manufacturing and reduce dependence on imports. Building the frigates locally could also strengthen India's shipbuilding industry and create opportunities for technology transfer.

With this partnership, the Indian Navy could gain faster access to a modern stealth frigate platform while retaining the flexibility to integrate some indigenous systems and weapons in the future. Defence analysts believe the partnership could also improve interoperability between the Indian Navy and the Japan Maritime Self-Defence Force during joint exercises and maritime operations in the Indo-Pacific. As both countries continue to deepen security cooperation through the Quad grouping, stronger naval capabilities are becoming increasingly important. The proposal also comes at a time when regional maritime competition is intensifying. A stronger India-Japan defence partnership could therefore have implications beyond shipbuilding alone.