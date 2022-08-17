The French government will pay you $4,073 to help buy an e-bike

France has come up with an innovative idea to reduce polluting vehicles from the roads. Citizens can now exchange their vehicles in return for an amount as high as €4,000 (approx. $4,073) which they can use to buy an electric bike, The Times reported. The generous subsidy is aimed at not only reducing pollution but also to push people to embrace active mobility. The scheme can be used for every family member.

The new rules state that the maximum €4,000 grant applies to lower-income households in low-emission urban zones. Income and family size will determine the amount of direct subsidies for the purchase of ordinary and electric bikes. The Socialist-Green council of Paris provides up to €500 to any resident for the purchase of an electrically assisted bike.

France has been trying to push more citizens to adopt the e-bike, although the Netherlands, Denmark and Germany are still far ahead of it. The government aims at getting nine per cent of the country to switch to bicycles by 2024, compared with only three per cent now. Netherlands boasts a huge 27 per cent in this area.

