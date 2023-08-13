The Capitals: New Delhi's bid to truly own its books of law

Hello and Welcome. This is The Capitals. Your weekly recap of some of the biggest stories from capitals all over the world.

Within and beyond the corridors of power in New Delhi, the capital of the world's largest democracy, often, the dishonest characterisation of an individual has a number: 420.

The number 420 is a Section that specifies criminal penalties for acts of cheating in the Indian Penal Code, the official criminal code of the world's largest democracy, created by the British imperialists in 1860.

Section 420 of the Indian Penal Code could become Section 316 of proposed Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), the new lawbook that could come to define the criminal code in the world's largest democracy.

Section 420; 355 other provisions as well as the Criminal Procedure Code and Indian Evidence Act are set to be a matter of past.

The objective of what could soon be India's erstwhile justice system codes, was to "punish, not deliver justice", Amit Shah, the Minister for Home Affairs in Prime Minister Narendra Modi's cabinet said while introducing the three bills in parliament that will replace the IPC, CrPC and the Evidence Act.

My colleague C. Krishnasai details in this explainer what all will change once these proposed changes are enacted as laws by the Indian parliament.

