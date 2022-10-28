'The bird is freed': Musk memes flood the internet after Twitter takeover

Edited By: Anamica Singh
New Delhi Updated: Oct 28, 2022, 01:56 PM(IST)

Musk memes flooded the internet soon after the takeover Photograph:( AFP )

Musk's takeover and the taunting tweet lead to a flurry of memes, mostly fun ones, but some not so much.

World's richest man Elon Musk now own Twitter. After much dilly-dallying, the deal finally reached its conclusion, a day before the legal deadline. As soon as he took control of the company, he fired several top executives, including Parag Agrawal as CEO. Musk also did not forget to send out a tweet - the bird is freed.

Meanwhile, reports suggest that following the $44 billion takeover, Musk is planning to fill in as Twitter CEO, at least for the interim. He is expected to give away the reins to someone else later. Musk is reportedly also planning to reverse all life bans since he doesn't believe in lifelong prohibitions, Bloomberg reported a source as saying. If this happens, then several users who were banned by the platform earlier might be able to come back to Twitter. 

(With inputs from agencies)

 

