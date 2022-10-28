'The bird is freed': Musk memes flood the internet after Twitter takeover

World's richest man Elon Musk now own Twitter. After much dilly-dallying, the deal finally reached its conclusion, a day before the legal deadline. As soon as he took control of the company, he fired several top executives, including Parag Agrawal as CEO. Musk also did not forget to send out a tweet - the bird is freed.

the bird is freed — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) October 28, 2022 ×

Musk's takeover and the taunting tweet lead to a flurry of memes, mostly fun ones, but some not so much.

Who would have ever thought that in the course of 6 years



President Trump would defeat Hillary, POTUS would be banned from social media, Joe Biden would “get more votes than Obama”, the FBI would raid a former president’s private residence, & Elon Musk would buy Twitter? — #ThePersistence (@ScottPresler) October 28, 2022 ×

Now that the bird is free, let's put it all on-chain so we never fall back into the same ways.



No more walled gardens and no more ads-driven business model.



Let the users own their content and social graphs like they do their bitcoin. pic.twitter.com/YhCQSGZEPp — DeSo (@desoprotocol) October 28, 2022 ×

Meanwhile, reports suggest that following the $44 billion takeover, Musk is planning to fill in as Twitter CEO, at least for the interim. He is expected to give away the reins to someone else later. Musk is reportedly also planning to reverse all life bans since he doesn't believe in lifelong prohibitions, Bloomberg reported a source as saying. If this happens, then several users who were banned by the platform earlier might be able to come back to Twitter.

(With inputs from agencies)