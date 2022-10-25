The Bidens host biggest Diwali reception at White House

The US White House hosted the biggest Diwali reception ever on Monday in the presence of several Indian Americans from the Biden administration.

"We are honoured to host you. This is the first Diwali reception of this scale in the White House ever to be held. We have more Asian Americans than ever before in history and we want to thank you for making the Diwali celebration a joyous part of American culture," US President Joe Biden said.

Biden wished a happy Diwali to over a billion Hindus, Jains, Sikhs, and Buddhists celebrating the festival across the world. He thanked the Asian American community in the US for making the Diwali celebration a joyous part of American culture.

"As we host the official White House Diwali reception, we are honoured to light the diya surrounded by members of the most diverse Administration in American history, led by Vice President Kamala Harris, the first Black American and South Asian American to become Vice President."

Also Read | Ayodhya Deepotsav scripts new Guinness World Record by lighting over 1.5 million diyas

Biden also talked of the optimism, courage, and empathy demonstrated by the South Asian community in America.

"Together, South Asian Americans reflect the soul of who we are as a nation, whether helping us emerge stronger from this pandemic, building an economy that works for everyone, or serving and protecting our communities and our country."

Biden also talked about how Diwali reminds brings light amidst the darkness experienced in American and the world. "American history has been a constant struggle between the American ideal that we are all created equal and the harsh reality that we have never fully lived up to it. By marking the victory of light over darkness, Diwali is a reminder that each of us has the power to bring light to the world, whether here in America or around the world," he said.

"With prayers, dances, fireworks, and sweets, Biden said may all who observe Diwali enjoy the chance to celebrate and connect, to feel the pride of the community, and to remember the power in the gathering of light."

In celebration of the Festival of Lights, President Biden and the First Lady hosted a Diwali reception at the White House. pic.twitter.com/3kGqCgEebK — The White House (@WhiteHouse) October 25, 2022 ×

US Vice-President Kamala Harris appreciated Biden and First Lady Jill Biden's celebrations at White House. "White House is the people's house and together our president and first lady have made this place where every American can celebrate their honour and tradition."

The first lady also praised the Asian American community in the US for "helping us light our way forward."

"With persistence, with faith, with love, I am grateful that today these diyas have guided you to this home. A home that belongs to all of you," the first lady said.

(With inputs from agencies)