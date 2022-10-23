India: Ayodhya Deepotsav scripts new Guinness World Record by lighting over 1.5 million diyas

Ayodhya, India Updated: Oct 24, 2022, 12:42 AM(IST)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi at Deepotsav celebrations in Ayodhya on Sunday. Photograph:( ANI )

While addressing thousands of people in Ayodhya, PM Modi said Lord Ram is like a beacon for the entire world 

More than 1.5 million earthen lamps (diyas) were lit on Sunday (October 23) at the "Ram ki Paidi" during the Deepotsav celebrations in Ayodhya, which is in India's northern state of Uttar Pradesh. A new Guinness World Record for the "largest display of oil lamps" was set when earthen lights were lit along the banks of the Saryu river. 

On the eve of Diwali, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the "Deepotsav" celebrations in Ayodhya— the Ram Janmabhoomi. At the New Ghat on the Saryu River near Ayodhya, PM Modi offered "aarti." 

The teachers and students of Awadh University, Ayodhya contributed largely to creating the record and when it was announced by the representatives of the Guinness Book of World Records, the city echoed with the chants of "Jai Shri Ram". Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister received the certificate, and the Prime Minister congratulated him. 

PM Modi addresses a gathering 

While addressing thousands of people, PM Modi said Lord Ram is like a beacon for the entire world. He said, "We begin our celebration with the declaration of 'Satyamev Jayate'. This celebration will revive the ethos of cultural India. Today is the day of a ray of hope, a ray of humankind, a ray of Janbhagidari, a ray of Sabka Sath Sabka Vikas." 

"Lord Rama is the giver of light to the whole world. He is like a beacon for the entire world. From Deep to Deepawali, this is the philosophy of India, this is the thought of India, this is the eternal culture of India. Deepawali diyas are the living energy of India`s ideals, values and philosophy," he added. 

