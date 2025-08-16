/The Beast vs Aurus Senat: Which world leader rides the strongest vehicle?

During his first visit to the US soil in over a decade, Russian President Vladimir Putin rode the state car of the US, also known as ‘The Beast’. It is equipped with armour and a hidden defence system. Russian President Vladimir Putin rides around in the Kremlin-made 'Aurus Senat', which is also another rolling fortress. Both vehicles are considered World's two of the most safest cars with mini command centres.

The Beast

It is a custom-made Cadillac also known as ‘Cadillac One’, ‘First Car', ‘Stagecoach’. It is produced by General Motors and one-of-a-kind car that costs around $1–$1.5 million. Inducted in 2018 during President Trump's 1st term in office, it is not sold publicly. It weighs around 15000 lbs and has approximately, 8-inch thick bulletproof door, bomb proof undercarriage, and run-flat tires, sealed against Chemical and biological weapons. According to the NBC report, it has armour made of aluminium, ceramic and steel. It has tear gas cannons, night-vision, and is rumoured to be a smoke screen, which means its movement can be concealed. Apart from the defence feature, the car has a stock of the President's blood in case of emergency. It can seat 7 people and has a communication system with the Pentagon and the Vice President. However, due to its extreme weight, the speed is compromised.

Aurus Senat

Au stands for ‘Aurum’, which is Latin for Gold, and Rus stands for Russia. It is produced by Russian Aurus Motors and available for public use. The current model is an armoured L700 Limousine; other sedans are available for public use. It is rumoured to be 7 tons, with bulletproof, bomb-resistant, protection against chemical attack with extra oxygen, a fire suppression system and armoured with composite materials for VR10 ballistic standard. It also boosts a mini command system. It was first introduced in 2018. It is also nicknamed the Russian Rolls-Royce due to being a mixture of Rolls-Royce and Bentley, a blend of survivability and luxury. It has a 4.4-litre twin-turbo V8 petrol-hybrid powertrain making up to 598 PS and 880 Nm, which allows it to reach 100 kmph in just six seconds.

America's Beast vs Russia's Aurus Senat