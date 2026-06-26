/The B-52 deploys a 200-pound parachute after every landing to stop 83 tons of bomber

The B-52 Stratofortress weighs approximately 83 tons at a typical landing weight. It touches down at around 170 knots, roughly 315 kilometres per hour. Bringing that much mass from that speed to a full stop on a finite length of runway requires more than just wheel brakes. It requires a parachute and not a small one.

How The Chute Deploys

The moment the B-52's main landing gear touches the runway, the crew initiates the drag chute sequence. A small white pilot chute is released first from a compartment at the rear of the fuselage. This pilot chute catches the airstream and pulls the main drag chute, a massive orange canopy approximately 27 metres long with a diameter of around 13 metres, out of its housing and into the slipstream behind the aircraft. The main chute inflates almost instantly, creating enormous aerodynamic drag that decelerates the bomber significantly before the wheel brakes are even fully applied.

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The Numbers Behind The Chute

The drag chute weighs approximately 200 pounds and is packed into a compartment at the base of the B-52's tail section. When deployed, it reduces the aircraft's landing roll from approximately 4,900 feet to around 4,100 feet, a reduction of roughly 800 feet, or about 16 per cent. That difference can be critical on shorter runways, in wet conditions, or when the aircraft is landing at higher-than-normal speeds. The chute absorbs a substantial portion of the aircraft's kinetic energy during the landing roll, significantly reducing the heat and wear on the B-52's wheel brakes and tyres, components that are expensive to replace and critical to flight safety.

When It Is Mandatory

The drag chute is not optional equipment that crews use at their discretion. US Air Force procedures require the chute to be deployed on every landing when the runway is wet or icy, when crosswinds exceed 30 knots, and when the available runway length is less than one mile. In practice, many B-52 crews deploy the chute on virtually every landing as a matter of standard procedure, the reduction in brake wear alone makes it worthwhile even on long, dry runways in calm conditions.

A Feature Born Of Necessity