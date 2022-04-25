'That is what free speech means': Elon Musk's appeal to 'worst critics' as he nears deal with Twitter

Elon Musk has urged his "worst critics" to stay on Twitter as the platform's board of directors prepares to accept the Tesla founder's $43 billion cash bid.

Musk took to Twitter amid reports he could become its owner as early as Monday, and wrote, "I hope that even my worst critics remain on Twitter, because that is what free speech means."

I hope that even my worst critics remain on Twitter, because that is what free speech means — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) April 25, 2022 ×

The entrepreneur has made free speech a core issue in his attempted takeover of Twitter, prompting detractors to speculate that he could reinstate banned right-wing figures like Donald Trump and Marjorie Taylor Greene.

Watch | Elon Musk triggers another row, now it is Elon Musk versus Bill Gates

According to reports, Twitter will be accepting Elon Musk's $43 billion cash offer to purchase the company. The Tesla and SpaceX Founder and CEO had earlier called the offer, also valued at $54.20 per share, his "best and final" in the offering document.