Thailand's pro-democracy protesters warn of possible coup

Pro-democracy demonstrators in Thailand held another rally on Friday, and warned of the possibility of a military coup.

In the last rally on Wednesday, two men were reportedly shot and critically wounded.

The protest movement's core demands are for Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha and his government to step down, the constitution to be amended, and the monarchy reformed to make it more accountable.

In response, Thai authorities this past week escalated their legal battle against protest leaders, charging 12 of them with violating a harsh law against defaming the monarchy.

Historically, defending the monarchy triggered violence notably in 1976, when it led to the killings of dozens of students at a university protest against the return from exile of an ousted military dictator.

That event was the trigger for a coup, and since then Thailand has had successful coups in 1977, 1991, 2006 and 2014.

There is concern that if the government feels it cannot control the protests, which show little sign of abating, it may impose martial law or be ousted by the army in a coup.

Speakers at the rally on Friday evening also hence urged the crowd to take measures to resist any coup that might be launched.

