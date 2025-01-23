Hundreds of same-sex couples in Thailand on Thursday (Jan 23) officially tied the knot as the nation becomes Asia's largest to allow equal marriage.

To mark the historic occasion, a mass wedding ceremony was organised in Bangkok by Bangkok Pride in collaboration with city authorities.

Mass wedding

The mass wedding event happened at Bangkok's Siam Paragon shopping mall, and as per AFP, is expected to host throngs of couples eager to register their unions.

Additionally, couples can also register at district offices across the nation starting at 8:00 am (local time).

An 'important' day

Talking to AFP, Ariya "Jin" Milintanapa, a transgender woman who has long awaited this moment, said she was "psyched".

"This day is important not just for us, but for our kids as well. Our family will finally become one," she said.



The historic same-sex marriage bill was passed last year in June, making Thailand only the third nation in Asia, besides Nepal and Taiwan, to take this progressive step. The legislation was ratified by King Maha Vajiralongkorn in October and has since undergone the mandatory 120-day transition period.

A culmination of years of campaigning and failed attempts to pass equal marriage laws, the legislation places Thailand among more than 30 countries globally that have legalised equal marriage, starting with the Netherlands in 2001.

The new law introduces gender-neutral terms, replacing terms like "men", "women", "husbands" and "wives" with inclusive language, and guarantees equal adoption and inheritance rights for same-sex couples.

"Love knows no limits"

Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra applauded the milestone with a celebratory photoshoot last week, stating, "No matter your gender or who you love, love knows no limits or expectations. Everyone will be protected under the same laws."

(With inputs from agencies)