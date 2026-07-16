/Thailand's biggest exam scandal could result in the firing of thousands of civil servants. What really happened?

Thousands of civil servants in Thailand suspected of having secured appointments by tampering with their civil service examination results in exchange for bribes could lose their jobs, reports said on Thursday (July 16). The Bangkok Post reported that up to 3,621 local government officials are expected to have their appointments revoked, while The Straits Times put the figure at nearly 6,000. The Local Government Personnel Examination Committee has identified irregularities involving at least 5,814 local government officials who took the civil service examinations. Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul is at the forefront of the clean-up, having chaired a meeting on the probe into the exam cheating scandal on Wednesday.

What is the exam cheating scandal ruining public confidence in Thailand's bureaucracy?

The multimillion-dollar fraud came to light in June after some Thai officials were found to have altered examination scores for civil service roles in exchange for bribes of up to US$24,000, or about 800,000 baht. What began as a local case expanded into a nationwide investigation into civil service recruitment exam fraud, with some reports suggesting the malpractice may have been taking place for years. The bribes were allegedly paid by thousands of applicants seeking civil service positions. In return, their examination results were electronically altered so they could pass mandatory tests required for government appointments or promotions.

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Nearly 6,000 public appointments are now under investigation. The money trail and electronic evidence have also led investigators to additional suspects, including officials, brokers and applicants.

Two alleged kingpins behind the scandal were remanded in custody after the Criminal Court refused them bail, saying it was an organised criminal operation capable of damaging the functioning of the government.

The case has rapidly evolved into one of Thailand's biggest public sector corruption investigations involving thousands of appointments across local administrative bodies.

What's the future of the candidates caught manipulating civil service exam results?

Prime Minister Charnvirakul has ordered the cancellation of compromised recruitment results. He warned that civil servants who obtained their posts through fraud would lose their jobs, regardless of whether they are already serving.

The probe has already expanded to include officials, brokers, proxy exam takers and applicants allegedly involved in the nationwide fraud network.

Faced with one of the largest scandals in Thailand's public administration, the government has pledged reforms to recruitment procedures, tighter oversight of digital examination systems, and disciplinary action against complicit officials.

Amid public outrage, anti-corruption advocates have described the scandal as a major test of the government's commitment to restoring confidence in Thailand's civil service. They say future recruitment must be based on merit rather than bribery or political influence.