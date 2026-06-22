/NEET re-exam: A day before re-examination, Hyderabad aspirant found dead; suicide note says, 'no one is responsible'

A 19-year-old medical aspirant who was due to appear for the NEET-UG 2026 re-examination on Sunday (Jun 21) was found dead at her home in Hyderabad's Miyapur area, a day before the test. The tragic death has once again drawn attention to the intense pressure surrounding one of India's most competitive entrance examinations. Police have identified the student as Sheikh Sana. According to investigators, she was found hanging in her room on Saturday (Jun 20) afternoon.

Suicide note found at scene

A note recovered from the scene stated that no one should be held responsible for Sana's death. "No one is responsible for my death. I am taking my life," the note reportedly read. Sana had spent the past year preparing for NEET and was scheduled to take the re-examination on Sunday after the original May 3 test was cancelled following allegations of a paper leak.

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According to police, Sana lived in an apartment with her two younger sisters while their parents worked in Kuwait. The children were looked after by their aunt, who lives nearby. Investigators said the three sisters had breakfast together on Saturday morning before Sana went into her room to study. Hours later, when her siblings called her for lunch, she did not respond.

The police were informed of her death later in the evening. They have registered a case and launched an investigation to determine the circumstances that led to her death.

Another NEET dream cut short

Officials said Sana had scored above 90 per cent in her intermediate examinations and had been focused on securing a medical seat. While the investigation is ongoing, police believe academic stress may have played a role.

"She has been preparing for NEET for a year. We think the academic pressure caused significant mental distress," a police official said.

The tragedy adds to a series of student suicides reported from different parts of the country in connection with the medical entrance test. On Sunday, more than 20 lakh candidates appeared for the NEET-UG 2026 re-examination across India and abroad. For thousands, it was another chance at their medical dream. For Sana, that opportunity never arrived.