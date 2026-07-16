/Rs 5 lakh for NEET questions: CBI uncovers conspiracy behind paper leak

As the probe continues into the NEET paper leak case, the Central Bureau of Investigation uncovered that a coaching centre owner, Shivraj Raghunath Motegaonkar, based in Maharashtra’s Latur, allegedly paid a bribe of Rs 5 lakh to obtain chemistry questions before the examination. In response to a bail plea filed by Motegaonkar, the agency said that he procured NEET (UG) leaked chemistry questions in conspiracy with the co-accused.

The CBI told a special court that Motegaonkar procured the questions from P V Kulkarni, who was on the National Testing Agency (NTA) panel that set the questions for the examination. His son attended the coaching classes of Kulkarni where the questions were provided.

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The agency said that Motegaonkar prepared handwritten notes from the questions provided in Kulkarni’s chemistry tutorial classes. Investigators recovered 36 images from his phone, five of which were duplicates, containing 132 handwritten questions of chemistry. Out of those questions, 111 allegedly matched the questions in the NTA’s master question sets prepared for NEET (UG) 2026, the CBI said.

The questions were reportedly in the handwriting of Motegaonkar. According to the metadata analysis, the pictures were taken about 10 days before the NEET (UG) examination, which happened on May 3.

"Incriminating notes of chemistry questions relating to NEET UG 2026, allegedly in the handwriting of ... Shivraj Raghunath Motegaonkar was recovered from his mobile phone. The money allegedly paid for sourcing the leaked questions was recovered by CBI at the instance of co-accused Manoj Bhagwanrao Shirure,” the agency said.

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So far, the CBI has arrested 13 individuals in the case, all of whom are in judicial custody.

On May 12, the National Testing Agency (NTA) scrapped the May 3 National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (Undergraduate), or NEET-UG, following allegations that the question paper had been leaked. A fresh examination was subsequently conducted on June 21. The incident has faced backlash from students, educationalists, and leaders.