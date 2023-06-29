Thailand pro-democracy activists cleared of charges for alleged violence against Queen Suthida

In Thailand, a court has acquitted five anti-government protesters who were charged with attempted violence against the nation's queen during a demonstration back in 2020. During the protests, a motorcade carrying Queen Suthida was allegedly obstructed by demonstrators in Bangkok, the capital city. However, in its ruling, the court determined that the defendants' actions were not aimed at impeding or causing harm to the queen or her motorcade. What happened in 2020? The incident as per Reuters took place during the height of pro-democracy protests in Thailand, when a motorcade carrying Queen Suthida was heckled by protesters.

The demonstrations, led by the youth, called for various reforms, including changes to the lese majeste law, which imposes severe penalties for perceived insults against the monarchy.

Video footage and images of the October 2020 incident showed authorities pushing activists away from the convoy.

The Thai Lawyers for Human Rights, however, in its latest statement that the court recognised that the police did not clear the way for the royal motorcade and that there was no prior announcement about the procession. They also pointed out the differing testimonies of witnesses and the lack of awareness among police in the area about the motorcade's route.

Reporting the acquittal, legal aid group, Thai Lawyers for Human Rights on Wednesday said that "The court saw that police did not clear the way for the royal motorcade ... there was no announcement before the procession."

"Witness testimony was different and even police in the area did not know there would be a royal motorcade (passing through)," said the group. Thailand's lese majeste law In Thailand, many consider the monarchy "sacrosanct" and the royals are officially above politics and constitutionally enshrined to be treated with "revered worship".

Thailand's lese majeste law, which is among the world's strictest, imposes harsh penalties for any perceived insult to the monarchy. Offences under the law can carry a minimum sentence of 15 years in prison.

Also read | Thai prosecutors indict five for queen's motorcade blockage

More serious offences under the law can result in life imprisonment or even the death penalty, reports Reuters.

Under the law, the five activists had been charged with committing or attempting violence against the queen, heir-apparent, or regent, an offence which carries a minimum sentence of 16 years in prison.

Talking to Reuters, one of the acquitted activists, 23-year-old Bunkueanun "Francis" Paothong, expressed his relief and happiness, and said that they had been fighting and maintaining their innocence throughout the legal process. "I'm really glad ... we've been fighting this and insisting on our innocence," he said.

(With inputs from agencies)

WATCH WION LIVE HERE