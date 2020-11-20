Thailand PM threatens to use 'all laws' against pro-democracy protesters

Days after six people were shot with live rounds in violent clashes, Thai Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-Ocha promised on Thursday to pursue all legal avenues against pro-democracy protestors who are demanding his resignation and changes to the constitution, including limiting the powers of King Maha Vajiralongkorn.

On Tuesday in the most violent confrontations seen since the pro-democracy movement kicked off in July, police used tear gas and water cannon on demonstrators, and protesters clashed with royalists near parliament.

Bangkok has been rocked since July by youth-led rallies demanding a constitutional overhaul and the removal of Prime Minister Prayut Chan-O-Cha, who took power in a 2014 coup.

Some in the movement have also called for reforms to the monarchy -- a once-taboo subject.

The Thai Human Rights Lawyers Association slammed police tactics, saying they were "not in accordance with the international procedure to disperse demonstrations".

Activists voiced concern that this could mean the resumption of prosecutions under some of the world’s harshest royal insult laws.

“Prayuth has declared a battle against the people,” said rights lawyer and protest leader Arnon Nampa. “For civil servants who have not chosen sides, you need to decide whether to live in the past or to build a future with us.”

The protests since July have become the greatest challenge to Thailand’s establishment in years and have broken a longstanding taboo by criticising the monarchy, which can carry a jail term of up to 15 years.

Prayuth’s announcement came a day after thousands of protesters threw paint at the headquarters of the police in what they said was a response to the use of water cannon and teargas that hurt dozens on Tuesday, the most violent day of protests since July. Some protesters also sprayed anti-monarchy graffiti.

“The situation is not improving,” Prayuth said in a statement. “There is a risk of escalation to more violence. If not addressed, it could damage the country and the beloved monarchy.

“The government will intensify its actions and use all laws, all articles, to take action against protesters who broke the law.”

He did not specify whether this included Article 112 of the criminal code, which forbids insulting the monarchy. Prayuth said earlier in the year that it was not being used for the moment at the request of the king.

Police have been collecting evidence since July for possible prosecutions for violating the article but had not taken further steps, one police source said.

Outraged by the anti-monarchy graffiti at Wednesday’s demonstration, some royalists called for the application of Article 112 in posts on social media.

Dozens of protesters, including many of the most prominent leaders, have been arrested on a variety of charges in recent months, though not for criticising the monarchy.

There were nearly 100 prosecutions for violations of the royal insult laws under the junta that Prayuth led after seizing power in a 2014 coup, but there have been none since 2018, according to data from rights group iLaw.

