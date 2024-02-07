Thailand moves ahead to ban recreational marijuana use with draft bill

Thailand's health ministry has sought Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin cabinet's approval for a draft bill that seeks to ban the recreational use of cannabis, according to reports. The reversal comes over a year after Thailand became the first Asia country to decriminalise the product.

Health Minister Cholnan Srikaew informed the bill be proposed to the cabinet meeting next week.

"The new bill will be amended from the existing one to only allow the use of cannabis for health and medicinal purposes," Srikaew said, adding that the "use for fun is considered wrong".

Ever since coming to power in August last year, Thavisin has batted against the recreational use of marijuana, stating that the drug should only be used for medicinal purposes.

In September, he warned that the use of cannabis f could lead to "wider narcotic drug problems". The potential ban is also part of delivering on his election promise that he made during the canvassing trail.

If passed, the new law would impose fines of up to 60,000 baht ($1,700) for recreational use while advertising or marketing campaigns regarding such use could lead to prison terms of up to one year or fines as high as 100,000 baht ($2,856).

Prior to the legalisation, Thailand was notorious for tough drug laws with those caught with cannabis on them, staring at prison sentences of 10 years or above and hefty fines.

Notably, the acceleration in the draft bill process comes after fresh pressure from the public. Last weekend, popular British pop ban Coldplay held concerts in Bangkok where attendees complained about the entire concert smelling of marijuana.

Ssmoking marijuana in public remained illegal even under the relaxed laws. The recent draft comes after an earlier proposal was rejected in the country’s parliament back in November.

Many business owners, who have reaped profits ever since cannabis was decriminalised, support greater regulation over the use. However, the government seems incessant on bringing legislation to combat recreational use.