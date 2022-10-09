Thailand massacre: Three-year-old 'miracle' girl escaped death because she slept

A three-year-old toddler luckily survived the horrific massacre at a nursery in northeast Thailand. The girl was fast asleep under a blanket in the corner of a classroom while former police officer Panya Khamrap killed more than 30 people, mostly children in the nursery.

Paveenut Supolwong, nicknamed "Ammy," is normally a light sleeper, but at naptime on Thursday (October 6) when the killer burst into the nursery and began murdering 22 children, Ammy was fast asleep with the blanket covering her face, her parents said.

The coincidence has saved her life. Ammy is the only child in the nursery who escaped unscathed

"I'm in shock," said Ammy's mother, Panompai Sithong. "I feel for other families... I'm glad that my kid survived. It's a mixed feeling of sadness and gratitude."

Ammy's parents say that she appears to have no memory of the horrific massacre Someone found her stirring in a far corner of a classroom, after the killer had left, and carried her out with her head covered by the blanket so she did not see the bodies of her classmates.

Of the 22 children stabbed to death, 11 died in the classroom where she was napping, according to police.

Two other children were in hospital with serious head wounds.

(With inputs from agencies)

You can now write for wionews.com and be a part of the community. Share your stories and opinions with us here.

WATCH WION LIVE HERE