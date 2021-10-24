Textbook withdrawn as 'shocking' question on Native Americans draws criticism

A history textbook has been withdrawn in the UK after furore over an image in it asking whether the horrific treatment of Native Americans by the US government in the past had been exaggerated.

A youth worker had found the image in the book. It asked students to balance "criticisms of treatment of Native Americans" with "defence" of their treatment in the late 1800s.

The period had witnessed some massacres of Native American tribes by the government. The publisher Hodder has now withdrawn the book.

In the textbook, ‘The Making of a Superpower: USA 1865-1975', students are asked "to what extent do you believe the treatment of Native Americans has been exaggerated?"

“The exercise was quite problematic. It was deeply shocking to see how ingrained racial injustice is," Hannah Wilkinson, who offers history mentoring sessions at Durham Sixth Form Centre, told the BBC.

"The period we're looking at is a period of American policy where Native Americans were treated terribly. The way the textbook framed it suggests that maybe the treatment of Native Americans has been exaggerated," Wilkinson added.

