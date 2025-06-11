/Texas to deploy National Guard to 'maintain order' after protests: Governor Greg Abbott

Amid the ongoing immigration protests in Los Angeles, now Texas Governor Greg Abbott has said that Texas National Guard will be deployed to locations across the state to ensure peace & order.

In a post on X, the Governor said, “Texas National Guard will be deployed to locations across the state to ensure peace & order. Peaceful protest is legal. Harming a person or property is illegal & will lead to arrest. @TexasGuard will use every tool & strategy to help law enforcement maintain order.”

“Our law enforcement officers are on the frontlines to KEEP Texas a law and order state. To have their back, I am signing a law to ensure they can use every tool available to combat criminals without being targeted by rogue prosecutors. We support our law enforcement officers,” he further added.

Meanwhile, Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass on Tuesday (Jun 10) declared an overnight curfew in the downtown area of the second-largest city of the United States as the unrest and vandalism continue amid protests against immigration raids.



“I have declared a local emergency and issued a curfew for downtown Los Angeles to stop the vandalism, to stop the looting,” Bass told reporters.

This comes after a federal judge denied California Governor Gavin Newsom's request for an immediate restraining order to block the Trump administration's decision to deploy thousands of National Guard and Marines in Los Angeles.

Speaking at the Fort Bragg military base in North Carolina, US President Donald Trump said on Tuesday that the rioters in Los Angeles bearing foreign flags were part of a “foreign invasion”. He vowed to “liberate” the city following protests, which were sparked by immigration raids.

“This anarchy will not stand. We will not allow federal agents to be attacked, and we will not allow an American city to be invaded and conquered by a foreign enemy,” Trump said.