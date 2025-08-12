/Texas shooting: 3 killed in Target store; what police said about the suspect

At least three people were killed in the United States' Texas on Monday, as a gunman fired at shoppers at a Target parking lot. The incident took place in the state's capital, Austin. The local police described the suspect as a man in his 30s with a history of mental health problems.

The authorities found three victims of the shooting inside the Target store when they arrived at the scene. Two died at the spot; the third person died at a hospital. Austin Police Chief Lisa Davis said it was a sad day for the city.

In a post on X, Austin Mayor Kirk Watson called the incident a sickening, cowardly act of gun violence.

It's unclear what triggered the shooting. However, the suspect was found to have a history of mental health issues. The suspect also has a criminal past.

After the crime, the suspect stole a car at the scene and crashed it. He later hijacked a vehicle from a Volkswagen dealership.

He was arrested after being tased, according to CNN.

The incident has blocked the cars parked in the facility,as the police said it was an active crime scene. They asked the shoppers to find alternative transportation.

Gun violence is rampant in the United States because of lax firearm laws.

Two weeks ago, a man stabbed 11 people at a Walmart store in Michigan's Traverse City. He was charged with terrorism and several counts of attempted homicide.

A 27-year-old man shot dead five people in Manhattan.