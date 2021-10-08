Texas school shooting suspect released on bail

The 18-year-old arrested for shooting three people at Timberview High School in Arlington, Texas has been released on a $75,000 bail.

Timothy George Simpkins walked out of the jail on Thursday, straight to a white Mercedes sedan, without talking to reporters. Simpkins was released by County Magistrate Judge Brooke Panuthos into house arrest enforced by a GPS monitor.

Also, it was told that he had to undergo drug and alcohol testing and stay away from the victims.

On Wednesday, the Timberview High School was targeted by Simpkins as he opened fire in the school premises after a fight broke out in the school.

At least four people have been injured. Two of the victims were still in the hospital as of Thursday. The victims include a 15-year-old boy in critical condition and a 25-year-old man in good condition, the authorities said.

The latter has been identified as Calvin Pettitt, an English teacher who jumped in to break up the fight between Simpkins and another teen.

The school was immediately out on a lockdown as the students and all staff members were rushed to safe spots in the premises.

The authorities were able to quickly set up a parent reunification point at the Center for Performing Arts located at 1110 W. Debbie. "Officers will be at that scene. Students will eventually be bused to that location after the school is completely secured," the police department informed all concerned parents through a tweet.