Texas school shooting: Husband of killed teacher dies of heart attack

NEW DELHI Updated: May 27, 2022, 10:09 AM(IST)

Joe Garcia was the husband of Irma Garcia (left), who taught for 23 years at Robb Elementary School. Photograph:( WION )

Garcia was one of two teachers slain by a teenager gunman in a shooting that claimed the lives of 21 people, 19 of whom were children.The couple, who had been married for 24 years, leaves behind four children.

On Thursday, the husband of a teacher killed in a shooting in Ulvade, Texas, died of a heart attack. According to US media, Joe Garcia was the husband of Irma Garcia, one of the two teachers killed in Salvador Ramos' attack on Robb Elementary School on Tuesday. Joe and Irma leave four children behind. Garcia died on Thursday, according to several social media pages, due to "grief" or a medical problem.

Garcia died just two days after Ramos attacked the elementary school.

Lyliana, the couple's oldest daughter, is a sophomore in high school, while her younger sister is in seventh grade.Archbishop Gustavo Garca-Siller will hold a Mass for the Garcia family and the wider community at Sacred Heart Church in Uvalde on Thursday evening, according to the archdiocese.
 

