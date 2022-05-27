Texas school shooting: Husband of killed teacher dies of heart attack

On Thursday, the husband of a teacher killed in a shooting in Ulvade, Texas, died of a heart attack. According to US media, Joe Garcia was the husband of Irma Garcia, one of the two teachers killed in Salvador Ramos' attack on Robb Elementary School on Tuesday. Joe and Irma leave four children behind. Garcia died on Thursday, according to several social media pages, due to "grief" or a medical problem.

Garcia died just two days after Ramos attacked the elementary school.

EXTREMELY heartbreaking and come with deep sorrow to say that my Tia Irma’s husband Joe Garcia has passed away due to grief, i truly am at a loss for words for how we are all feeling, PLEASE PRAY FOR OUR FAMILY, God have mercy on us, this isn’t easy pic.twitter.com/GlUSOutRVV — john martinez ❤️‍🔥 (@fuhknjo) May 26, 2022 ×

Joe Garcia, the husband of Irma Garcia, one of two teachers shot and killed in Uvalde, TX on Tuesday, has reportedly suffered a fatal heart attack. Joe and Irma were high school sweethearts and married 24 years. They leave behind four children. pic.twitter.com/Rlk0M2B8nR — Ernie Zuniga (@Ernie_Zuniga) May 26, 2022 ×

Lyliana, the couple's oldest daughter, is a sophomore in high school, while her younger sister is in seventh grade.Archbishop Gustavo Garca-Siller will hold a Mass for the Garcia family and the wider community at Sacred Heart Church in Uvalde on Thursday evening, according to the archdiocese.



WATCH WION LIVE HERE

You can now write for wionews.com and be a part of the community. Share your stories and opinions with us here.