Over 20 young girls are missing from a popular Texas summer camp after a flash flood hit the US state early on Friday (Jul 4). At least 24 people have died in the flash flood, said officials. Speaking at a press conference, Kerr County Sheriff Larry Leitha said that "At this point we're at about 24 fatalities," after devastating floods swept through the region northwest of San Antonio. He warned that more casualties were likely. The casualties include children, revealed Texas Lieutenant Governor Dan Patrick. This comes as the Guadalupe River rose 26 feet (eight metres) in the span of 45 minutes overnight.

Missing camp kids

As per Texas Lieutenant Governor Dan Patrick, "about 23" girls were missing from Camp Mystic, a Christian summer camp, located along the Guadalupe River. He said that the young girls might be hiding in a tree: "That does not mean they've been lost, they could be in a tree, they could be out of communication".