/Tesla saves US techie, his girlfriend and dog from accident - Here's how | WATCH dashcam footage

In a bizarre incident, an American techie credited his Tesla for saving not just his life but also that of his fiancé and their dog. In a viral video, he shared that his Tesla car, which was in full self-driving mode, was "hesitant" to move forward at a green light, saving him from an accident.

The X user named Tyler wrote that the car "hesitated" in an intersection, adding that he thought that the car was "going against" his will.

"While using @Tesla_AI in Full Self-Driving mode on a morning drive to pick up brunch, we approached a green arrow to turn left," he wrote.

"That's when, all of a sudden... Wham BAAM! A wall burst past us and T-boned the car next to us going straight."

The user shared the accident's dashcam footage. According to the video, the car did not cross an intersection as it should have been as per the green arrow turn. However, a vehicle beside it began moving.

Later, within minutes, a truck slammed into the vehicle, by just narrowing missing the Tesla.

He shared a video on X, adding, "I immediately went to the park and checked on the driver." Considering whether the driver was well or not, the Tesla driver rushed to him. "He was okay—a young 20-year-old by himself, physically fine. I gave him my number and sent him the footage later."

"Crazy the impact having an assistant watching 360 degrees around you can make on the people you love and your own life," the user added.

Netizens react

One of the users reacted, writing, "These things have a self-preservation instinct, and never blink."

Another user wrote about a similar incident that happened with him, writing, "similar with my wife, someone would have tboned our Model Y, it stopped at the intersection and wife said wtf then suddenly a car goes 45mph through the stop sign!"