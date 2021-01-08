Tesla chief Elon Musk dethrones Jeff Bezos to become world's richest person

Elon musk has become the world's richest person with a net worth of 188.5 billion dollars. This 49-year-old billionaire is making inroads into every sector.



The Tesla chief has surpassed Amazon's top boss -- Jeff Bezos -- to clinch this title. He now has a net worth of more than 188.5 billion dollars. This is more 1.5 billion dollars more than Jeff Bezos.

Much of the credit goes to an 8-fold surge in the shares of Tesla last year. In 2020, Tesla became the world's most valuable carmaker. The surge has boosted the personal wealth of Elon Musk --- who owns a 20 per cent stake in his company and about 42 billion dollars of unrealised paper gains on vested stocks.

According to Bloomberg, Tesla shares went further up to 7.4 per cent on Thursday to reach a record high of 811 billion dollars. But Tesla accounts for only a fraction of Elon Musk's wealth. The 49-year-old billionaire owns and is developing some of the most futuristic companies in the world that will further increase his wealth.

In the Aerospace, sector Musk owns Space X a rocket company that is planning to build a 'freeway' to Mars -- by reducing the cost of flying a spaceship to a fraction.

In the telecommunication sector --- musk is developing a satellite internet constellation known as Starlink --- this is how people got online and provide fast & affordable internet.

In the energy sector --- Musk owns 'SolarCity'' ---- a project that will make solar power mainstream and pervasive.

In the transportation sector --- musk has proposed the 'hyperloop' --- the fifth mode of transportation that could convey people or objects at hypersonic speeds.

In the infrastructure sector --- musk owns 'the boring company' --- which aims to develop safe -- fast to dig & low-cost transportation tunnels.

In the healthcare sector ---- musk owns neura-link ---- which is developing high bandwidth brain-machine interfaces --- that will link the human brain directly to computers.