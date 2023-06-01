Tesla CEO Musk concludes two-day China trip, spent longest time off Twitter since taking over
Story highlights
American billionaire Elon Musk was in China this week, where he held discussions with top Chinese ministers and communist party officials around the expansion of Tesla’s investments in the country.
American billionaire Elon Musk was in China this week, where he held discussions with top Chinese ministers and communist party officials around the expansion of Tesla’s investments in the country.
Elon Musk, the Chief Executive Officer of Tesla, concluded his two-day trip to China on Thursday, after having discussions with high-ranking Chinese government officials, including the Vice Premier. Following his departure from Shanghai, Musk's private jet was tracked heading to Austin, Texas, where Tesla's global headquarters is located.
During his visit, Musk also visited Tesla's Shanghai factory, which is the company's largest production facility globally. Photos and a video released by Tesla showed Musk holding up a "Giga Shanghai" sign, surrounded by hundreds of employees, including Tom Zhu, the head of global manufacturing.
Musk held talks with China’s top ministers
In the video, Musk expressed his admiration for the employees' perseverance in overcoming various challenges induced by stress in supply chains and the pandemic. He also made a heart sign with his hands, showing appreciation for their hard work.
Elon Musk's private jet left Shanghai and headed to Austin, Texas, wrapping up a whirlwind trip to China, his first in three years https://t.co/LvcCjM9Eha pic.twitter.com/4ZDd9MiUDL— Reuters (@Reuters) June 1, 2023
$TSLA @elonmusk heads home after 3-day #China trip. @Tesla #China PR posts video of him rallying Shanghai factory staff for “amazing work”. Musk met Vice Premier/Xi confidante Ding Xuexiang Wed, Shanghai Communist Party head Thu says @Reuters. No Premier. https://t.co/mKZuVsbutE pic.twitter.com/jdwR0OphzT— Eunice Yoon (@onlyyoontv) June 1, 2023
Prior to visiting the Shanghai factory, Musk had meetings with China's foreign, commerce, and industry ministers in Beijing. He also had a dinner meeting with the chairman of Contemporary Amperex Technology Co Ltd (CATL), the largest battery supplier for Tesla.
Musk’s rare meet with China’s Vice Premier
One significant highlight of Musk's trip was his meeting with Chinese Vice Premier Ding Xuexiang, who holds the sixth-highest position in China's top governing body. This marks the first known one-on-one meeting between Ding and a foreign CEO, highlighting the importance China places on its relationship with Tesla and Elon Musk. In 2019, Musk had a similar meeting with then-Premier Li Keqiang.
In addition to government officials, Musk also met with Chen Jining, the communist party secretary of Shanghai. The municipal government issued a statement on Thursday, stating that Chen welcomed Tesla to expand its investments and business operations in the city.
Although details of Musk's conversations with Chinese government officials remain undisclosed, the industry ministry confirmed that discussions revolved around electric vehicles and connected car development. The commerce ministry also announced that Musk discussed Tesla's progress in China with the minister.
Musk remained off Twitter during his China visit
Musk's visit to China drew attention for another peculiar reason: his silence on Twitter. Known for his active presence on the social media platform, Musk had refrained from tweeting since arriving in China. This marks his longest hiatus from Twitter since June 2022 when he was involved in acquiring Twitter.
It is worth noting that foreign social media platforms like Twitter and Facebook are banned in China, although they can be accessed through virtual private networks (VPNs).
WATCH WION LIVE HERE