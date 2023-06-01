Tesla CEO Musk concludes two-day China trip, spent longest time off Twitter since taking over

Elon Musk, the Chief Executive Officer of Tesla, concluded his two-day trip to China on Thursday, after having discussions with high-ranking Chinese government officials, including the Vice Premier. Following his departure from Shanghai, Musk's private jet was tracked heading to Austin, Texas, where Tesla's global headquarters is located.

During his visit, Musk also visited Tesla's Shanghai factory, which is the company's largest production facility globally. Photos and a video released by Tesla showed Musk holding up a "Giga Shanghai" sign, surrounded by hundreds of employees, including Tom Zhu, the head of global manufacturing.

Musk held talks with China’s top ministers

In the video, Musk expressed his admiration for the employees' perseverance in overcoming various challenges induced by stress in supply chains and the pandemic. He also made a heart sign with his hands, showing appreciation for their hard work.

Prior to visiting the Shanghai factory, Musk had meetings with China's foreign, commerce, and industry ministers in Beijing. He also had a dinner meeting with the chairman of Contemporary Amperex Technology Co Ltd (CATL), the largest battery supplier for Tesla.

Musk’s rare meet with China’s Vice Premier

One significant highlight of Musk's trip was his meeting with Chinese Vice Premier Ding Xuexiang, who holds the sixth-highest position in China's top governing body. This marks the first known one-on-one meeting between Ding and a foreign CEO, highlighting the importance China places on its relationship with Tesla and Elon Musk. In 2019, Musk had a similar meeting with then-Premier Li Keqiang.