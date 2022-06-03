Tesla CEO Elon Musk pushes Artificial Intelligence Day from August 19 to September 30

Tesla's Chief Executive Officer Elon Musk has pushed the company's Artificial Intelligence Day from August 19 to September 30.

Making the announcement on Twitter, he wrote: ''Tesla AI Day pushed to Sept 30, as we may have an Optimus prototype working by then.''

US electric carmaker Tesla is working on a priority on Optimus, which is a humanoid robot, that could ''eventually address global shortages of labor'' according to Musk.

The billionaire believes that in short term, the Optimus could be used to carry items around a factory.

After August 19, 2021, this is Tesla's second AI (artificial intelligence) Day and its purpose is to convince great AI, software, and chip talent to join the company.

Musk, who is the world's richest man in the world with a net worth of almost $234 billion, has helped shift the traditional car sector to an all-electric future.

Wading into the future of work debate, Musk told his staff that they must return to the office for at least 40 hours a week or leave the company.

As the company tries to steer itself through supply-chain issues and disruptions in China operations, Tesla is delaying US deliveries of certain long-range models by up to a month.

(With inputs from agencies)

Watch WION's live TV here: