Tesla CEO Elon Musk believes this is the 'biggest threat' to modern civilisation

Tesla CEO Elon Musk has said that political correctness is the biggest threat to modern civilisation.

In an interview with comedian Dave Chappelle, Musk said ''At its heart, wokeness is divisive, exclusionary, and hateful.''

''It basically gives mean people… a shield to be mean and cruel, armored in false virtue,'' he added.

Also read | In fitting reply, billionaire Elon Musk vows to pay over $11 bn in taxes this year

The billionaire also defended his decision to sell his shares in Tesla. He said he wanted to reach his plan to sell 10 per cent of his shares in the world's most valuable car company.

"I sold enough stock to get to around 10 per cent plus the option exercise stuff and I tried to be extremely literal here," he said in the interview with satirical website Babylon Bee.

He asked ''Do we want a humorless society that is simply rife with condemnation and hate?'' and said ''Wokeness basically wants to make comedy illegal, which is not cool.''

Also read | Tesla CEO Elon Musk wealthier than Pakistan’s GDP

Talking about how it is "increasingly difficult to get things done" in California, Musk said, "California used to be the land of opportunity and now it is... becoming more so the land of sort of overregulation, overlitigation, overtaxation."

Musk also spoke ambitiously about his interest in colonising Mars, and plans orbital flights next year as part of SpaceX's planned American return to the Moon.

The brash South African-born 50-year-old has seen his wealth soar during the pandemic to over $250 billion, according to Forbes' real-time billionaires' list.

He became the world's wealthiest person after overtaking Amazon founder Jeff Bezos this year.

(With inputs from agencies)