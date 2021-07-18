Tension increase at Al-Aqsa mosque on Jewish holy day

Muslim protesters clashed with Israeli police on Sunday at a flashpoint shrine in Jerusalem Old City shrine when Jews were headed there to mark a religious holiday, said police.

Palestinians condemned the Jewish pilgrimage to Al-Aqsa mosque which is known to the Jews as the Temple Mount.

Israel's right-wing Prime Minister Naftali Bennett stood by Isarel's decision to allow Jews to visit the site

According to police, in the early hours of the morning Palestinian "youths began throwing stones at the Temple Mount esplanade toward police forces, who dispersed them". There were no official reports of arrests or injuries.

The European Union delegation to Palestinian territories said in a tweet that it was "concerned over ongoing tensions". It urged that there be no "act of incitement".

It also called for respect for the site's status quo urging Israeli, religious and community leaders to urgently "calm down this explosive situation".

The incident took place on the Jewish festival of Tisha B'av, marking the day of the year thousands of years ago when, according to tradition, both Jewish temples located on the Temple Mount were destroyed.

The holy site lies in east Jerusalem, which Israel occupied and annexed in 1967, but is administered by the Muslim Waqf organisation which reluctantly grants Jews limited access.