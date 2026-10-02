/Tennessee botched execution: Christa Pike was injected 7 times, helped team find a vein

Christa Pike is in a critical condition after her botched execution, her lawyers said at a press conference on Thursday, adding that she was given as many as seven injections. The 50-year-old is receiving lifesaving care after being injected seven times, her lawyers said. They are demanding the governor of Tennessee commute her sentence.

"Christa is alive. We don't have much of a sense of her prognosis or an update on her health," said Randy Spivey, who is part of the Tennessee Office of the Post Conviction Defender. He also said that Pike is covered in blisters from being injected so many times.

Spivey said that Pike went through a horrible ordeal during the execution attempt, which failed despite the pentobarbital being injected twice. During the entire process, the needle was inserted seven times to find a vein to ensure the deadly cocktail worked. One syringe bent after being pulled from her arm.

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Pike directed the team to try a vein in her shoulder

Her lawyers said after Pike received the first dose, she was singing and blessing the people present on the other side to witness the execution. She even thanked and directed the medical team injecting her to try a vein near her shoulder. Spivey said she went through a "cruel and torturous" night, calling the execution "inefficient and predictable."

“Pike was not just cooperative, but was trying to help instruct the people placing the IV lines. She over and over again said, 'Please try up on my shoulder higher. Please try here, I think it will be okay.'”

Christa Pike's execution blunder

Pike was strapped to a gurney in the Riverbend Maximum Security Institution’s death chamber for the execution scheduled to happen at 5:30 pm PT. "I'm going to leave this world the way I spent most of my life, and that is in love," she said, as witnesses and attorneys on the other side watched.

However, she remained alive after the first injection. Pike was then given a second shot, but nothing happened. Witnesses said that "they went through two rounds, and she was still breathing at the end." At one point, she lifted her head and asked whether the pain was normal. "She said there was a spot that was burning and hurting and asked if that was normal,” Catherine Sweeney of WPLN said.

She also complained of a throbbing in her arm. “My arm feels like it’s about to bust," Pike said. She was heard snoring behind the closed curtain, and the microphone was cut off at 8.53 pm. Witnesses were asked to leave the area, after which she was rushed to the hospital.