Temu sues Shein alleging 'mafia-style' tactics from the ultra-cheap Chinese e-commerce retailer

PDD Holdings' international facing discount e-commerce platform, Temu, filed a lawsuit in a US District of Columbia court on Wednesday (Dec 13) alleging rival Shein employed "Mafia-style intimidation" to coerce suppliers that also worked with Temu.

According to the filing, Boston-based company WhaleCo Inc, which operates in the U.S. as Temu, alleges China-founded, Singapore-based rival Shein misused intellectual property legislation to stop merchants and suppliers working with Temu.

It also claimed Shein "falsely imprisoned" vendors who dealt with Temu by detaining merchant representatives in

Shein's offices for many hours, confiscating their electronic devices and threatening them with penalties for doing business with Temu.

"We believe this lawsuit is without merit and we will vigorously defend ourselves," Shein said in reply to a request for comment on the lawsuit.

Both firms, which have roots in China, have seen their businesses boom in the U.S. market in recent years as inflation and cost-of-living pressures have helped attract consumers to low-cost e-commerce offerings, such as Shein's $5 T-shirts and Temu's $3 earphones.

The bulk of suppliers for both companies are in China and a spokesperson for Temu confirmed the alleged infractions involved Chinese vendors.

"We sued Shein because recently their actions have escalated. They began to illegally detain merchants, forcibly asking for their phones, stealing our merchant accounts and passwords, stealing our business secrets, and simultaneously forcing merchants to leave our platform," the spokesperson said.

The lawsuit also alleges that Shein poached Temu's key marketing and advertising personnel. It did not specify where they were based.

Watch | Gravitas: Controversial Shein files for US IPO × This is not the first time the fierce rivals have traded barbs in legal suits filed in US courts. Both companies withdrew actions filed against one another in October without giving a reason. Shein's previous US lawsuit against Temu alleged

Temu told social media influencers to make disparaging remarks about the fast-fashion retailer and tricked customers into downloading the Temu app using "imposter" social media accounts.