Teenager shot dead by Russian police for stabbing officer in Muslim-dominated region

A teenager has been shot dead by Russian police in a Muslim majority region on Friday. The incident was reported by the Russian police who have claimed that the teenager was shot dead as a defensive move.

The suspect is a 16-year-boy who was allegedly trying to set a police station on fire. When intervened by the local police officers, he stabbed a police officer on duty, and then was shot dead on the moment.

This incident happened in a Muslim dominant Tatarstan region. He has not been identified by the local authorities and media, as of now.

An investigation has started in the matter by the Russian police and will soon be released.

Russian incident has come a few hours after a terror attack took place in the Nice city of France where a man attacked the locals near a church and beheaded one woman. Several others were injured, and three victims in total lost their lives.

This is a developing story.