Teen famous for tracking Elon Musk's jet now chasing Russian tycoons

The teenager who started a Twitter account to track Elon Musk's private jet has shifted his focus to Russian oligarchs.

Russian Oligarch Jets is a new Instagram account that has been tracking the activities of some of Russia's wealthiest business people, reporting when and where their planes take off and land.

After the US sanctioned many members of Russian President Vladimir Putin's closest circle and promised to hunt down and freeze their assets, including their yachts and residences, the automated stream released its first tweet on Sunday.

Despite sanctions aimed at financially crippling Russia's elite in response for its invasion of Ukraine, Russian millionaires continue to travel the world on private jets and yachts.

Roman Abramovich's Helicopter M-SOLA Landed near Basseterre, (unassigned), KN. Apx. flt. time 17 Mins. pic.twitter.com/KARQJ6pWQD — Russian Oligarch Jets (@RUOligarchJets) February 28, 2022 ×

Some of Russia's wealthiest business people have begun relocating their mega yachts to Montenegro and the Maldives, according to CNBC, potentially to avoid being confiscated or frozen.

Russian oligarchs' jets and helicopters appear to be on the move as well.

Several flights by aircraft owned by Russian billionaire Roman Abramovich have already been followed by the Oligarch Jets account, including a helicopter ride in the Caribbean on Monday.

(With inputs from agencies)