Technology: World's next geopolitical battleground

The next geopolitical battleground is the technology and it is not just China that is a target. Countries around the world are building borders for their internet.

Cutting off access for everything. From apps to even manpower.

Trump along with the prime ministers of Australia, Germany and the United Kingdom is citing a threat to national security to strike at Chinese tech titans.

But, what’s happening right now is no game. Technology companies are feeling the aftershock of the pandemic. It began with TikTok.

India banned it first and now the United States might break it up. US President Donald Trump is willing to allow a deal.

The United States is trying to get reimbursed or be paid a substantial amount of money.

Donald Trump dealt another big blow to techies. This time he is targeting IT professionals of Indian-origin and shutting off another door for employment via the H1-B visa.

Trump has signed an order reserving government jobs for Americans. Now, American government agencies won’t be allowed to contract or subcontract foreign workers...

He said: "Today i am signing an executive order to ensure that the federal government lives by a very simple rule: hire American. We've been doing it at a level that hasn't been done, maybe ever."

In Europe, the union is taking on three countries with cyber sanctions.

For the first time, the European Union has imposed sanctions for cyber attacks.

A total of six people and three groups have been punished.

This includes four Russians. Allegedly part of the Russian GRU military agency.

Two Chinese nationals have been sanctioned for operation cloud hopper.

A hack that targeted different companies across six continents.

Northern Korean firm Chosun expo is the sixth name on the list.

World leaders are laying the foundations for post-pandemic world order. One that will be dictated by optic fibres and not weapons.

Big tech is now a geopolitical force and technology companies around the world can’t afford to stay above the political fray.