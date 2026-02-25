/Tech Exit to Tourism: Ceylon Lodge Opened by Ravidu Mario Weerakoon as a New Global Social Hub in Sri Lanka

As Sri Lanka reshapes its tourism narrative on the global stage, entrepreneur Ravidu Mario Weerakoon is emerging with a distinctive journey from technology to hospitality, transforming international business experience into a community-driven tourism venture.

Weerakoon set an ambitious goal at the age of 19: to achieve financial independence before turning 30. Over the next decade, he built a career spanning artificial intelligence, digital marketing, logistics, and cross-border commerce, working across international markets and developing scalable digital systems.

One of his most notable ventures was Surf2Ship, a global price comparison and logistics platform designed to simplify international shopping and shipping. The platform aimed to bridge the gap between consumers and global marketplaces by addressing complex cross-border logistics challenges. What began as a startup concept evolved into a venture that attracted multinational attention. Weerakoon later sold Surf2Ship to a Singapore-based company. Due to economic instability and pandemic-related disruptions during its early development, the platform was temporarily laid dormant. However, its underlying infrastructure continues to operate quietly within one of the largest e-commerce ecosystems in the world.

While the technology chapter marked significant professional milestones, Weerakoon describes the most transformative shift as personal rather than commercial.

From Pressure to Purpose

Between 2018 and 2019, during a period of intense stress and professional demands, Ravidu Mario Weerakoon made a conscious decision to change direction. Instead of allowing pressure to define his path, he turned to structured education and professional growth.

He completed three UK chartered qualifications through the Chartered Institute of Logistics and Transport, the Chartered Institute of Marketing, and the Chartered Management Institute. He later earned a Master’s degree from the University of Gloucestershire. This academic phase, he notes, provided discipline, clarity, and a broader strategic perspective that would later influence his approach to business.

During the same period, Weerakoon gained significant international exposure, living and traveling across Thailand, the UAE, Georgia, Azerbaijan, and Oman. These experiences offered firsthand insight into diverse cultural ecosystems and hospitality models.

His time in Dubai proved particularly influential. Working in AI and digital marketing while living in one of the world’s most multicultural cities, he observed how intentional urban planning and hospitality design can foster coexistence at scale. The seamless interaction of different religions, languages, and cultures within shared spaces left a lasting impression.

This observation sparked a new line of thinking. If commerce connects goods and technology connects data, what connects people?

His answer was travel.

Transforming Vision Into Hospitality

Together with his family, Ravidu Mario Weerakoon launched Ceylon Lodge Airport Transit Hostel in Sri Lanka, positioning it not as a conventional budget accommodation but as a globally minded social hub.

The property is intentionally designed around shared experiences and interpersonal interaction. It features a spacious communal hangout area, a dedicated movie zone, BBQ facilities for group evenings, a swimming pool with jacuzzi, a fully equipped gym, and an in-house restaurant and bar. The layout and programming are aimed at encouraging communication among travelers from different parts of the world.

Unlike traditional hospitality models that focus primarily on occupancy rates, Ceylon Lodge emphasizes community building. The concept targets transit travelers and international visitors seeking affordable comfort combined with meaningful social engagement.

Reinvesting Global Experience Into Local Growth

Weerakoon’s transition from tech entrepreneur to hospitality developer reflects a broader reinvestment into Sri Lanka at a time when the country is redefining its economic and tourism outlook. By channeling capital, global exposure, and operational discipline back into the country, he aims to contribute to a modern, globally aligned tourism ecosystem.

The entrepreneur who once spoke of early retirement now speaks of longevity and sustainable impact. His move from building digital infrastructure to developing physical hospitality spaces signals an expansion of ambition rather than a departure from it.

Surf2Ship focused on moving products across borders.

Ceylon Lodge focuses on bringing people together across cultures.

As Sri Lanka prepares for renewed international engagement, ventures like Ceylon Lodge highlight a growing wave of globally experienced entrepreneurs returning home to build locally rooted yet internationally relevant enterprises.