/Tech CEOs privately confront Amodei for raising risks associated with AI: Report

In a move said to address public fears, top artificial intelligence executives on Tuesday agreed to sign a statement of principles to keep artificial-intelligence models and surrounded President Trump outside the White House to present the image of a unified industry. However, it is reported that industry leaders including Jensen Huang of Nvidia confronted Anthropic Chief Executive Dario Amodei over his public warnings regarding artificial intelligence capabilities.

According to a report by The Wall Street Journal, the private disagreement followed a lunch hosted by President Donald Trump and House Speaker Mike Johnson. As Amodei was questioned, he defended his stand saying AI companies have a responsibility towards the public, who have the right to know what their systems can do and the potential dangers associated with them.

An industry that is under increasing pressure to police itself as AI systems become more powerful, its executives seemed to agree on a set of voluntary safety principles with the Trump administration, the report said.

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However, disagreement remained over how much emphasis should be placed on the risks and how those safeguards should work.

Against that backdrop, Meta's Zuckerberg has suggested for voluntary industry principles over aggressive intervention or government-coordinated development slowdowns.

What is Anthropic's warnings?

Amodei, one of the most vocal technology executives on the potential consequences of increasingly capable AI has warned about the possibility of models being used in cyberattacks. He has also raised questions in AI playing a significant role in disrupting employment , which has become a point of criticism for some executives and policymakers.

At the White House gathering, companies were negotiating principles designed to strengthen safety checks around AI development.

Despite the tensions, Amodei came across as backing his Industry peers. Speaking after the meet on Tuesday, he said “we can win safely” if the industry and administration work together.