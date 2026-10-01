/US midterm elections 2026: Trump announces 32-day campaign ahead of polls, says 'You love me, and I love them'

US President Donald Trump has announced plans for a 32-day campaign tour across the country as Republicans prepare for the upcoming November midterm elections, which will determine control of Congress. The midterms are widely viewed as an important test of Trump’s second-term presidency and could determine whether his legislative agenda encounters greater resistance over the next two years. Trump has also suggested that Democrats could pursue another impeachment effort if they win control of both the House of Representatives and Senate.

Despite concerns within Republican ranks, Trump struck an optimistic tone while speaking to reporters on Tuesday. He also rejected suggestions that Republican candidates are attempting to distance themselves from his administration ahead of the elections. “You love me, and I love them,” Trump said, as he outlined his plans for a multi-state tour to support Republican midterm contenders. “Just so you understand, they all want me to go. I’m one person. They all want me to go campaign,” he added.

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Trump described the planned campaign schedule as a ‘literally a 32-day tour’, with stops expected in states including Texas and Ohio, where competitive races are underway. His planned appearances come as Republicans seek to maintain their control of both chambers of Congress and defend vulnerable seats across the country. Trump's standing with voters has also become a major focus ahead of the midterms. Recent polling has indicated declining approval, while voters have cited concerns about the cost of living and economic conditions.