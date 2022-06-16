Team-building exercise of walking on burning coal sends people to hospital

Team building exercises as often carried out by companies to increase camaraderie among employees, instill a sense of team spirit. We have heard of many activities which make the employees come together and try to find solution to a particular problem.

But what if such an exercise sends the team to the hospital?

Ouch indeed!

A team-building exercise in Switzerland sent most of the team to hospital as members suffered burns due to walking on coal. Twenty five people received treatment for burns while thirteen of them were sent to hospital for more severe injuries, reported BBC.

A large emergency response reportedly resulted in 10 ambulances at the scene

The police said that the group walked on a bed of coals several metres long. It is not yet clear what was the problem, whether the coal wasn't arranged properly or those who walked on it didn't follow techniques that may have saved them from receiving burns.

The incident occurred in the Au penisular, south of city of Zurich.

Walking on coal is used as a rite of passage in many corners of the world.

In order to prevent your feet from getting nasty burns, it is often said that a person needs to manage walking in a way that would ensure his/ her feet do not touch the embers for more than two to three seconds at a time.

