Teachers undergo COVID-19 tests days before Spaniards return to school

Thousands of teachers underwent COVID-19 tests in Madrid on Thursday, days before a fresh academic year starts in Spain.

The massive tests planned by Madrid regional government had to be stopped on Wednesday after the centres assigned to perform it were overwhelmed by thousands of teachers that found themselves queuing for hours and unable to comply without social distance.

Testing resumed on Thursday without incidents as a larger number of centres were set to welcome teachers.

With Spain registering the highest number of COVID-19 cases in western Europe, officials have sought to calm fears that schools could turn into centres for mass infection, but uncertainty among part of the populations remains.

Teacher will face the challenge to adapt their methods to regional government regulations and guidelines issued last week.

Schools have been preparing to start in Spain's 17 regions towards the end of the first week and the beginning of the second week of September.

Murcia, Asturias and the Canary Islands have moved opening dates to the 14th and 15th of September.

Under the national guidelines issued on August 27, all school children from the age of six must wear face masks.

The government's delay in issuing guidelines across the board generated anger from teachers and parents who believe the response should have been quicker.

Health ministry diagnosed 3,663 new cases of the virus, down from a peak of nearly 10,000 recorded in Spain last Friday.

A total of 479,554 cases have been diagnosed since February, while 10 deaths were recorded in the past 24 hours, bringing the cumulative toll up to 29,194